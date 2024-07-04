LET’S BRAKE THE CHAIN OF TRIBALISM – Edgar Lungu

LET’S BRAKE THE CHAIN OF TRIBALISM – ECL

ZAMBIA’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu has called on Zambians to break the chain of tribalism, regionalism, tribal hatred, and political discrimination, the vices that have seen the country divided in the last three years and embrace unity, love and harmony, the values of peace.

In his message to mark the Heroes and Unity Day yesterday, former President Lungu said Zambians should never forget the profound sacrifice the forefathers invested in freeing the country from colonial bondage.

“This is a day we must remember and cherish our heroes such as Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe, Nalumino Mundia, Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and many others, too numerous to mention but never to be forgotten. It is the day we celebrate that great hero Zanco Mphundu Mutembo in whose embodiment the Freedom Statue was erected,” he said.

“You see, the colonialists jailed Zanco and threatened him with death if he did not break the chains. Zanco, however, summoned all the strength in his body and broke the chains as you see at the Freedom Statue today since 1974 when the statue was commissioned in his honour.

Like Zanco, let us break the chains of tribalism and political discrimination and instead embrace the spirit of love and unity because we only have one Zambia