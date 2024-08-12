LET’S DEFEND THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT FROM THOSE WHO MESSED OUR COUNTRY- HON MATAMBO

Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman Hon Elisha Matambo has asked Zambians to defend the Republican President from the opposition especially those who messed up Copperbelt the main economic driver of the nation.

Speaking in Chingola District where he met with all the UPND structures in that District, Hon Matambo said the opposition have been attacking the Republican President Mr Hakainde Hichilema without shame and it’s time people defended the President who has brought development in all areas.

The Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman who is also the Province’s Minister said, Copperbelt was messed up by the current armed chair critiques who have no better alternatives and residents who have seen the works of the President should defend the works.

Hon Matambo added that roads which were neglected such as Fisenge road is almost complete for public use. “Chingola-Chililabombwe road is now complete, Chililabombwe-Kasumbalesa road is also complete, KCM has been fixed, MOPANI has been fixed, SHAFT28 has been fixed, almost all level one hospitals are complete in all the districts on the Copperbelt” Hon Matambo said.

The Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman further said Jobs have been created in the public sector and an environment for Job creation has been created by the Hakainde Hichilema led government where youths are being employed.

Hon Matambo further called on the party structures to mobilize up to the polling station management committees to ensure landslide victory for the President and the UPND government on 13th August 2026.

The Copperbelt Province UPND Chairman also used this opportunity to distribute Motorbikes and Bicycles donated by the President for mobilisation as he shared the roadmap to 2026 general elections.

Hon Matambo was accompanied by his Provincial Management Committee and Mr Greezer Shaputu the National Deputy Treasure General who also encouraged Chingola residents to work hard and win big again in the next election.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM