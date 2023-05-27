Let’s delay PF convention to 2025- Mumbi Phiri

Let’s delay convention to 2025…to scuttle machinations by the UPND to cause confusion, distabilise the party before 2026 general elections, says Mumbi Phiri

MUMBI Phiri has proposed that the Patriotic Front (PF) should consider postponing its elective general conference to scuttle alleged machinations by the governing UPND to destabilise and cause confusion in the former ruling party.

But Davis Chama observes that Ms Phiri’s suggestions that the PF should shelve the holding of the convention until 2025 as personal opinion that did not represent the general view of the former ruling party. – Daily Nation