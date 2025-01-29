Let’s find and help the 174 Zambians listed as deported but not yet removed from the USA- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Let’s find and help the 174 Zambians listed as deported but not yet removed from the USA



Let me preface my write-up with this; I’m not in the habit of criticising friends or colleagues in the open and in this case, a brother in christ.





But since His Excellency, Amb. Chibamba Kanyama posted this matter publicly, it is important that I post my views publicly especially that I also posted the “fake” list of deported Zambians on my page.



The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and State Department has, since November 2024, circulated a list of 1.4 million illegal immigrants currently living in the United States that have been ordered deported, but have yet to be removed.



There are around 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the United States who have been ordered deported by federal immigration court judges.





Of those ordered to be brought back to their home countries, around 13,000 of them are being held in custody by U.S. Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).



On the list of the 1.4million immigrants who have been ordered deported, but yet to be removed, are 174 listed as Zambians.





What this means is that amongst those documented to have entered the USA, applied for residence permits, extension ( or neglected to do so) or asylum, there are 174 Zambians, whose applications were denied and were ordered to leave the country or to be deported.



Just know that a deportation in the USA is a long process.



But this is an audited list of the USA Government.



To call such a list fake is not only streching it, but acting irresponsibly.





In reporting about the mass deportation that the Trump administration has embarked on, all major media networks have used this number of 1.4million released in November 2024 as the likely most to be affected by the mass deportations.



On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed several executive actions relating to immigration, including “Protecting the American People Against Invasion,” an executive order (EO) setting out a series of aggressive interior immigration enforcement actions.





Trump officials are suggesting these actions have already resulted in a spike in deportations.



They have made a point of highlighting charters of new deportation flights and their plans for US Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in major cities, including Newark, New Jersey, and another that was reportedly postponed in Chicago.





You must have watched the Columbia saga.



Deportation flights have begun,” Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X. “President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences.”



The Trump administration has also given Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials the power to quickly deport migrants who were allowed into the country temporarily under Biden-era programs.



The Department of Homeland Security has also announced that it was ending a policy that restricted Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents’ ability to arrest undocumented people at or near so-called sensitive locations, including houses of worship, schools and hospitals.





The Zambian Embassy instead must closely work with the association (s) of Zambian living in the United States to identify those affected.



What I learnt as Zambia’s High Commission to South Africa, is that the issue of immigration status is such a personal matter and Zambuan citizens living abroad, go to great lengths and lose thousands of dollars just to attempt to make their stay legal.



Further, in my case, with the local association (ZASA), we conducted an aggressive update of the register of Zambians in South Africa, trace, identify and know Zambians by name, phone numbers and living address, that were living in South Africa.





After the exercise, the numbers on our data base jumped from 6 000 to 11,500 and later to 15,000 Zambians living in South Africa! ( and we also exposed a scam where other nationals from DRC, Nigeria and other nations were sold and carried our Zambian pasport.



The Zambian passport is a respected document to host countrues and authorities as few Zambians find themselves in crime, drugs and international criminal syndicates such as human trafficking).





Many Zambians enter the country and find no motivation to be registered or identified or sometimes the bureacracy found in our embassies and they stay away.



So my dear brother His Excellency Chibamba Kanyama, don’t deny the children, let’s find the lost 174 sheep as the number has been derived from authentic deportation processes and immigration courts.





By the way, State House rogue media, Koswe, an online media registered in the USA, but ran by State House staff; Brian Mwiinga and Fred Misebezi as administrators, have maliciously reported and lied that I have been deported from the USA.



Ubufi! Ubwafita fititi.



It’s utter ignorance.



Sometimes they forget that the Lord priviliged me to be among very few Zambians to have occupied positions such as Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa, Zambia’s Ambassador to the Ethiopia, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the African Union( AU) and Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).





Even educated people like bo M’lamu Masheke Akashambatwa are asking; “What are you doing in the USA, have you been deported?”



Because we argue with you on social-media, mwayamba ukulinganya ama**li🤣🤣.



Family that’s all for now.