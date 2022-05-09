“Lets give HH a minimum of 25 years to change this country”

There is urgent need for Zambians to make President HH life President inorder for this country to develop. Speaking in Lusaka yesterday, Mr Malama noted that countries like Russia and China that have life presidents are far much developed than countries who keep changing leaders like under pants.

China and Russia have a life Time President. Zambia has a visionary President in HH why not make him life time President, so that we concentrate on developing our Future than having unnecessary elections that may not give us any better President than what we have today.

Changing government every five years is good if you dont have a good leader in office. Thank God Zambia today has a leader whose agenda is to improve people’s lives, turn our economy in unprecedented manner and put Zambia on top of the first world countries.

Mr Mindset Activist

Malama Stanley