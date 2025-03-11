LET’S GIVE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA A BEFITTING THUNDEROUS WELCOME TO WESTERN PROVINCE FOR YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS- Spuki Mulemwa

LET’S GIVE PRESIDENT HICHILEMA A BEFITTING THUNDEROUS WELCOME TO WESTERN PROVINCE FOR YOUTH DAY CELEBRATIONS.

10/3/25



It’s indeed gratifying to note that the massive turn out during this year’s peaceful and colourful Women’s International Day commemoration is as a result of President Hichilema’s all inclusive governance style that leaves no one behind.



This President has restored harmony and peaceful co-existence among political parties and citizens by strict adherence to the rule of law and banning political caderism, which had become a thorn in the flesh of the nation.





Further, Western Province has every reason to give President Hichilema a befitting thunderous welcome when he touches down in Mongu on Youth Day, as Western Province now enjoys a fair share of the national cake which is distributed equitably to all ten provinces.





There are many social protection initiatives and programs being implemented such as the popular Cash for Work, Social Cash Transfer, Food for Work as well as the much appreciated Free Education policy and massively increased CDF allocation.





It’s for these reasons, we are urging the whole Western Province to turn up and give the President a befitting thunderous welcome when he comes to grace Youth Day celebrations on 12/3/25, which will be commemorated in Mongu, Western Province this year.



Issued by:



Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.