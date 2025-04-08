LETS GIVE PRESIDENT NAWAKWI A BEFITTING ‘STATESMAN’ SEND OFF- UKA

LETS GIVE PRESIDENT NAWAKWI A BEFITTING ‘STATESMAN’ SEND OFF



Lusaka- 07th April, 2025



This evening the United Kwacha Alliance, UKA Chairperson SC Sakwiba Sikota and GPZ President Jackson Silavwe visited the funeral house of Honourable Edith Zewelani Nawakwi.





The UKA Chairperson described the late FDD leader as someone who was fearless and not shy to speak her mind on any national matter. A courageous patriot who joined politics when she was just a youth.





GPZ President Jackson Silavwe has described President Nawakwi as a fearless lioness who was extremely efficient, patriotic and motherly in nature. Her perspective on national matters was enriching in our political discourse.





The Nation has lost President Nawakwi at a critical time when her voice is needed more than ever in the opposition front. Indeed Nation has lost a gallant ‘statesman.’





The UKA leaders have appealed to Zambians to mourn President Nawakwi with dignity befitting an individual who served our Nation with remarkable distinction.





Issued by:

Jackson Silavwe

Chairperson Commmuications

United Kwacha Alliance-UKA