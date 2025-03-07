Let’s have short-term contract marriages in light of high divorce rate- MP

What happened to till-death-do-us apart?

MP says; “Let’s have short-term contract marriages in light of high divorce rate”



Member of Parliament for Kgatleng East, Mabuse Pule has advocated for short-term contract marriages in Botswana.


Pule who was deliberating at the National Assembly pointed that such would come in handy in the wake of sky-rocketing divorce cases.



“There has been requests for the introduction of contract marriages, factors like high divorce cases were considered. Some people who don’t want to be in marriage for a long time can opt for six or 12 months marriages then leave thereafter,” said Pule.

Photo: Parliamentary Photography

  1. This is very good. People should support it even in Zambia. People are suffering locked in this life long marriage thing.

