Let’s have short-term contract marriages in light of high divorce rate- MP

What happened to till-death-do-us apart?



MP says; “Let’s have short-term contract marriages in light of high divorce rate”





Member of Parliament for Kgatleng East, Mabuse Pule has advocated for short-term contract marriages in Botswana.



Pule who was deliberating at the National Assembly pointed that such would come in handy in the wake of sky-rocketing divorce cases.





“There has been requests for the introduction of contract marriages, factors like high divorce cases were considered. Some people who don’t want to be in marriage for a long time can opt for six or 12 months marriages then leave thereafter,” said Pule.



Photo: Parliamentary Photography