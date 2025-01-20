Let’s learn from Trump USA polls–Harry Kalaba

…as Trump becomes 47th President tomorrow



19.01.25



The much anticipated inauguration of Mr. Donald Trump as the 47th President of the United States tomorrow is a great lesson for Zambia and the rest of Africa in my humble view as far as democracy is concerned.





The Trump inauguration in my view demonstrates to the continent and the world at large that if you hold dear the tenets or values of democracy, living in harmony is possible.



We saw how at the beginning, President Trump spent days and even months in the courts of law fighting one legal matter or another, and yet he was never barred from continuing his race to the White House.





What we witnessed in fact was, ‘the courts in the USA protected Mr Trump’s right to run by ensuring that his campaign schedule did not clash or disadvantage him from campaigning for the most coveted job in America.’ It was commendable to witness.





We did not witness his children, his wife or close associates being pursued for one made up crime or another that would curtail their ambition to democratically participate in the race by the law—that is how democracy should be.

We must remember that what we have (as politicians) during any given election campaign or indeed when we are in a political office of power are ‘ political nemesis’ ; ‘they are not mortal enemies whom we must kill to hold onto power or jail’ and throw away the key.





If I were President Hichilema right now or indeed any political leader in Zambia, I would sit down and study page by page, the history of the Donald Trump ‘ return campaign’ in the USA and see how we can use it as a guide to play clean politics ahead of next year’s elections.





Mr. Hichilema must reflect on the way he has brutaly treated his political foes/competitors from the time he assumed office to the present day by using the Trump and USA template.

“Mr Hichilema, we are political competitors not mortal enemies, just compete with us don’t jail us or kill us.”





I salute the United States for trying hard enough to get a semblance of a democratic country, although nothing, not even the United States is perfect even after having existed for more than 250 years as a democratic republic.





Let me end by congratulating both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party (s) for showing the world that “it can be done” democracy can be real and enemies can compete freely compared to what we saw here in Zambia where the sixth President Edgar Chagwa Lungu was knocked out of the race last December under suspicious circumstances.



Source: HARRY KALABA President of Citizens First