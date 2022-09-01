LET’S NOT PRETEND, SECURING AN IMF INTEREST FREE LOAN IS NOT A SLIM ACHIEVEMENT. .. APAPENA HH NABOMBA” – GBM

Former UPND Vice President GBM has praised President HH and his government for securing an IMF interest free loan.

Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, GBM said praising those in government where you know they are going right is important in every democracy. ” Personally I can’t pretend, apa pena HH nabomba.

Securing an interest free loan with IMF is not a mean achievement, I have been in government before so I know what Iam talking about.. Even us we wanted this but we failed due to some reasons. I therefore thank the Republican President and his team for this. We now wait to see how they will maximise it”