LET’S NOT PRETEND, SECURING AN IMF INTEREST FREE LOAN IS NOT A SLIM ACHIEVEMENT. .. APAPENA HH NABOMBA” – GBM
Former UPND Vice President GBM has praised President HH and his government for securing an IMF interest free loan.
Speaking in Lusaka this afternoon, GBM said praising those in government where you know they are going right is important in every democracy. ” Personally I can’t pretend, apa pena HH nabomba.
Securing an interest free loan with IMF is not a mean achievement, I have been in government before so I know what Iam talking about.. Even us we wanted this but we failed due to some reasons. I therefore thank the Republican President and his team for this. We now wait to see how they will maximise it”
Now you’re talking Mr Vice President .
It doesn’t hurt to be honest…. GBM that’s a honest talk
He has seen cases piling up against him so he is slowly changing his tone.
Finally some intelligent comments from the opposition not like the other Dimwits. YES PF ALSO WANTED THE IMF LOAN BUT THINK THE MASSES DO NOT KNOW THAT. THEY TRIED SO HARD AND FAILED.
WELL DONE UPND BUT PLEASE USE IT WISELY
That is good gbm ,let us not be like that ghost lady.