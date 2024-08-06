Let’s not remain silent in the face of abuse, injustice, corruption – Archbishop Dr Banda

THOSE who remain silent in the face of abuse, injustice, inequality, corruption, issues on democracy and human rights are in fact actively participating in aiding and abetting the status quo, His Grace, Archbishop Dr Alick Banda has said.

Archbishop Dr Banda has also warned of praise singers, cautioning that often, they were in all forms and shades that often lead leaders both in and outside church to nowhere but doom.