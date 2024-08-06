Let’s not remain silent in the face of abuse, injustice, corruption – Archbishop Dr Banda
THOSE who remain silent in the face of abuse, injustice, inequality, corruption, issues on democracy and human rights are in fact actively participating in aiding and abetting the status quo, His Grace, Archbishop Dr Alick Banda has said.
Archbishop Dr Banda has also warned of praise singers, cautioning that often, they were in all forms and shades that often lead leaders both in and outside church to nowhere but doom.
Amen.
Let us also reject tribalism.
Vote wisely in 2026.
Forget about 2026 PF criminals are dead and buried.when PF criminals killed nsama nsama kasongo Kaunda matapa menyani Lawrence Mugala vasper and mapezi chibulo you never said anything Lucifer bishop
Where were you during gassing?
This man never talks about Jesus Christ but politics always why?