Let’s pray, fast for Lungu – Nevers Mumba

Let’s pray, fast for Lungu – Nevers



MMD president Dr Nevers Mumba has called on the family of former President Edgar Lungu and the nation at large, to pray and fast for the former President so as to save him from looming damage that would come from those surrounding him.



Dr Mumba claimed that Lungu’s circle was full of vultures, masquerading as advisors and friends.



He warned that these individuals are opportunistic with a treacherous history of having actively participated in ravaging and damaging the MMD to its current status.



“These are the same faces who in their counsel and manipulation, exploited 2nd Republican President Chiluba’s trust and they never quit until his untimely death.”



“These elements championed and coerced President Rupiah Banda’s return from retirement. A feat that made the former president end up losing his immunity and arraigned for prosecution,” wrote Dr Mumba on his Facebook page.



He stated that the traitors have now wormed their way in, and embedded themselves in the PF and gathered up the audacity to sideline historical PF members in order to apply their highly skilled ways in manipulating Lungu for their personal gain.



“Unless curtailed, their greed will eventually drag him down the same destructive path.”



“I urge you as the family of President Lungu to stand up. Protect him from these individuals. Don’t let them sacrifice his integrity for selfish ambitions. Zambia deserves better. President Lungu deserves better,” he wrote.



Dr Mumba also clarified that contrary to what critics may think, he habours no hatred for the former president.



“As a political and church leader who has seen it all from KK to RB and given the involvement of some of these individuals who were part of our party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD), I feel compelled to address you, the Former First Family, directly,” said Dr Mumba…https://kalemba.news/local/2024/10/05/lets-pray-fast-for-lungu-nevers/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, October 5, 2024