Chanoda Ngwira:

LET’S PRAY FOR THABO KAWANA



Politically I don’t like this guy, this is the honest truth and I have no aorta of pretense regards this.. However, mocking and spreading his picture regards his sickness is absurd and trust me, I don’t agree with that..





What we need to do as nation for Thabo Kawana, despite his arrogance and undesired stance politically, is to seriously PRAY for him and wish him well..





Let’s be Zambian and African..