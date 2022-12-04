LETS REMAIN UNITED AS WE MOURN OUR GALLANT BROTHER – GBM

I wish to take this opportunity to urge the entire Patriotic Front family to remain united as we mourn our gallant brother Hon. Tutwa Ngulube who past on yesterday after collapsing morning.

His untimely death is not only a blow to his family but the PF and the entire country whose expertise shall forever be missed.

Hon. Ngulube was not only an asset to his family but to the entire nation, whose legal expertise has sharpened the legal discourse in this country.

As a lawyer, Hon. Ngulube exhibited a sober mind, dependable and well researched, and as a lawmaker, he was on point on the legal reforms for this country.

As a father, Hon. Ngulube has left a gap that will never be replaced, such is the man we have lost as a country.

And therefore, as we mourn Hon. Ngulube as PF, we need to remain united, strong and resilient. This is the time we need to mobilise and deliver what could have been achieved by his expertise.

Hon. Ngulube should be the centre of unity of purpose for the PF, his death should push us to work extra hard towards retaining power in 2026.

I remain

Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba (GBM)

PF presidential aspiring candidate