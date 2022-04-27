LETS REMIND INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT DONE BY THE PF

27th April, 2022

Infrastructure and Urban Development Minister, Charles Milupi says he cannot see any infrastructure development that the Patriotic Front Government developed when it was in Government.

Clearly, Milupi cannot see anything that PF did because he is constipated and blinded with power. But to help open his blind eyes here are SOME of the numerous infrastructure that the Patriotic Front built:

ROAD INFRASTRUCTURE

• The link Zambia 8,000 programme:

Mbala to Nakonde;

Luangwa bridge to Feira;

Bottom road, from Njami to Munyumbwe;

Chinsali to Nakonde;

Kafue to Mazabuka;

Luangwa to Mwami Border;

Mongu to Kalabo;

Mansa to Luwingu;

Chingola to Solwezi;

Chipata to Mfuwe;

Chipata to Vubwi;

Kalomo to Dundumwezi;

Senanga to Sesheke;

Kafue to Chirundu;

Pedicle Road;

Feeder Roads Program (4,300 km) covering all the ten provinces;

• Township Roads – a robust programme of constructing and rehabilitating township roads in the cities, municipalities, towns and townships was rolled out in all the ten provinces; C400 project earmarked to rehabilitate township roads on the Copperbelt; L400 divided into phases: (i) 358km; (ii)146km and (iii) 130km of urban roads in the central business district, residential areas, and industrial and commercial areas of Lusaka;

• Lusaka Decongestion Project which includes four major flyover bridges;

• Mega Bridge Projects include: Kazungula bridge;

Micheal Sata bridge across the Kafue river towards Chiyawa; Imwiko II bridge on the Mongu – Kalabo road;

Sioma bridge;

Kafue hook bridge (under rehabilitation,) and Kafue bridge in Kafue district.

•Acrow Bridges include: 131 modular bridges to be installed in eight out of the ten provinces. The actual installation of the bridges will be by local contractors.

HOUSING DEVELOPMENT AND OTHER PUBLIC INFRASTRUCTURE PROGRAMS

• Constructed 132 Housing Units and Six-storey Provincial Administration offices in the new Provincial Headquarters in Chinsali and Choma;

• Constructed administration offices, post offices, 10 medium-cost houses, 20 low-cost houses and police stations with 10 staff houses, district council office blocks and two high-cost houses in each of the 34 districts that were established in the first phase.

Others are Ninety (90) housing units in: Mwansabombwe; Chembe; Chipili; Sinda; Rufunsa; Chirundu; Chikankata; Zimba; and Mulobezi. Eight (8) Police housing projects in Nsama; Mafinga; Lunga; Chilanga; Shibuyunji; Pemba; Ikelenge; and Vubwi;

• Constructed additional housing units in old districts; and constructed several chiefs’ palaces countrywide.

The Defence and Security Wings –

Constructed 4,527 housing units in Mufulira, Kabwe, Lusaka, Makeni Garrison for ZNS, ZAF Twin Palm and 185 in Lusaka; Kala barracks in Kawambwa; The 6th Regiment Barracks in Lusaka for Zambia army;

Aviation infrastructure –

Constructed the Copperbelt International Airport, constructed two new airport terminals at Lusaka and Livingstone and rehabilitated Mfuwe and Ndola airports;

Health infrastructure:

Constructed 45 district hospitals (level 1) in all provinces; four general hospitals in Petauke, Chinsali, Bangweulu, and Mpika; two specialized hospitals (Maina Soko Military Hospital and Lusaka Specialized Hospital); 490 Health Posts out of 650 have been completed and are operational, 24 mini hospitals; surgical wards at the University Teaching Hospital, and the expansion and modernization of UTH. Levy Mwanawasa Hospital has been upgraded from 120 to 850 bed capacity; an isolation facility for COVID-19 patients at the levy Mwanawasa Hospital and in all ten provinces; and Medical Stores Hubs in 8 provinces;

Trade Facilitation Infrastructure:

includes the rehabilitation of border posts at: Chanida; Kazungula; Mwami; Chirundu; Kasumbalesa and Nakonde;

Maritime infrastructure – Bought dredgers to facilitate the clearing of canals in Luapula, Western, Copperbelt, Lusaka, and Northern provinces mostly to ease movement of communities that depend on water transport and a total of six hundred Kilometers are targeted for dredging annually;

Rail infrastructure – Rehabilitated railway lines and rail wagons to make them functional;

POWER INFRASTRUCTURE –

Built the Kafue Gorge lower power station (750 MW); Musonda falls hydro power station (10 MW); Kariba North (360 MW); construction of Kasanjiku mini hydro power station; the Lunga and Chunga solar mini grids; the 330 KV Pensulo-Msoro-Kasama and Pensulo-Msoro; the Shiwang’andu 1 MW mini hydro power station; the new Lunzua upgraded to 14.8 MW; Itezhi -Tezhi hydro power (120 MW); the Lusaka transmission and distribution rehabilitation project (LTDRP) 900 MVA; the Ndola energy power plant upgrade; Copperbelt Energy Corporation solar plants; Bangweulu (54 MW) and Ngonye (the 34 MW Ngonye Solar PV Plant). Feasibility studies are also underway to develop 600 MW on the Luapula River and the 1200 MW Batoka Gorge Hydro-power project. Maamba Collieries Ltd (MCL) 300 MW;

INFORMATION COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Installed 774 communication towers countrywide, bringing the total network coverage to 91 percent; mobile subscription increased to 15.8 million while internet subscription increased to 9.9 million; mobile money transactions have tremendously increased to 552 million transactions valued at 49.3 billion kwacha; 73 digital transmission sites for television broadcasting across the country are fully operational; the installation of six new provincial television studios in Eastern, Western, Luapula, Muchinga, Central and Northern provinces;

INDUSTRIALISATION

The construction of Industrial Yards in Chipata, Kasama, Mansa, Mongu, Kafue, Kitwe, Ndola and Solwezi are at different levels of completion;

EDUCATION INFRASTRUCTURE

Constructed 14,235 classrooms at primary education level and 4,690 at secondary education level; established Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools of excellence in all the 10 provinces. Trades Training Institutes were rolled out countrywide; Western (Kalabo and Sesheke), Eastern (Ukwimi, Chipata and Lundazi), Northern (Mporokoso), North Western (Solwezi and Mwinilunga), Southern (Kasiya and Choma), Copperbelt (Luanshya), Muchinga (Isoka ), Luapula (Milenge and Mwense). Resource Centres rolled out in Western Province (Kalabo Youth Resource Centre), Copperbelt (Luanshya, Kwalimuna Youth Resource Centre, Masaiti and Chililabombwe); and Lusaka Province (Chiyota, Chongwe and Kafue);

WATER SUPPLY AND SANITATION

Undertook major projects in Kafue, Nakonde, Chinsali, and Chongwe. Other water supply and sanitation projects are being implemented in Kafulafuta, Serenje and Mufumbwe. The Kafulafuta water supply system will supply water to more than one million people in Ndola, Luanshya, Masaiti and Mpongwe. With regard to the rural water and sanitation programme, six piped-water schemes in Central, Southern, Luapula and Western provinces have been completed, benefiting more than 155,000 people. A total of 4,151 boreholes were constructed and equipped with hand pumps. This resulted in one million people in rural areas having access to clean and safe water;

AGRICULTURE

Constructed livestock service centres, milk collection centres, dams, dip tanks country wide. Government has invested heavily in plant and equipment that include tractors, bulldozers, irrigation equipment and motor vehicles to be used mainly by the Defence Forces and Correctional Services and for lease to farmers;

Tollgate – Constructed 34 tolling points consisting of 21 toll stations, three weighbridges and 10 ports of entry.

TOURISM INFRASTRUCTURE

Commenced the construction of an International Conference Center Complex in Lusaka and a Five-Star International Hotel in Livingstone;

Private Properties: Created an enabling environment for the development of private properties including shopping malls, hotels, lodges, recreational centres and residences countrywide.

Bo Milupi we hope this will open your eyes to see and appreciate the massive infrastructure development that PF achieved.

Stop demonising PF; learn to appreciate and build on the success that others have built.

Antonio M. Mwanza

PF Media Director