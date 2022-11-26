LET’S STAND UP AND DEFEND OUR POLITICAL DEMOCRACY- Brian Mundubile

LET’S STAND UP AND DEFEND OUR POLITICAL DEMOCRACY

Friday 26/11/2022

Leader of Opposition in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Mporokoso constituency,Hon.Brian Mundubile has called upon well meaning Zambians to stand up and defend our political democracy that we have enjoyed since time in memorial.

The leader of Opposition has also called upon the leaders of political parties in the country to rise up and come together to defend our political democracy.With the kind of Leadership appointed by the Head of state, President Haikande Hichilema to lead the Electoral Commission Zambia,we don’t expect to have any credible elections because those entrusted with the mandate to run elections are hardcore UPND PARTY cadres who have the interest to save their own political party and not the interest of the majority Zambians.Among the appoints is the former upnd Parliamentary aspiring candidate for Siavonga constituency a Mr.MacDonald Chipenzi.

The Head of state is running the country using men and not the Constitution of the land. Hon.Brian Mundubile added that,”our country is slowly going to one party state which zambians rejected in 1991.

Hon. Brian Mundubile MP, said this during the media briefings at Parliament buildings this afternoon.