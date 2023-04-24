Let’s Support Yo Maps On the 27th of May- Dr Chitalu Chilufya

Dr Chitalu Chilufya writes…

Talent Must Not Just Be Enjoyed, It Must Be Rewarded!

I have followed the debate on social media on the upcoming huge entertainment event “Fill Up Heroes Stadium” with keen interest because of the potential it has to contribute to the economy should the narrative intentionally be made constructive.

Talent must not just be enjoyed, it must be rewarded. Those in leadership and management positions with the privilege to manage talent, art and skill must seize all available opportunities to create jobs. Talent should be the basis for job creation and, as a collective, we must appreciate and reward such.

So as one of Zambia’s current greatest artists seeks to fill up the Heroes Stadium on the 27th of May, my message is that we must all agree that Zambian talent must translate into wealth, and, as such, we must actively participate in converting Yo Maps Yo ‘s talent into wealth. As we are entertained, let’s generously reward entertainment.

Entertainment must contribute to Zambia’s GDP. Hollywood and Nollywood are serious contributors to the GDPs of the USA and Nigeria respectively, creating sustainable sources of livelihood for millions of people.

Let’s, therefore, “Support Yo Maps On the 27th of May, and his industry always!” It’s good for your soul and the economy of Zambia!