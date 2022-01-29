LET’S WALK TOGETHER – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below….

Awesome interacting with fellow citizens along ring road in Lusaka’s Kabwata area. This was after attending a church service at Kamwala Main SDA church.

Their love is magnificent and their words that we should focus on delivering development is paramount to us.

Their joy over free educational, law and order, decentralisation program including Constituency Development Funds, coming jobs and business opportunities could be seen.

Our word was simply: We are your servants. We are working round the clock and we will walk this economic recovery journey together.

Zambia is getting better and will be better!

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia.