Letter on alleged FNB Zambia closure ‘FAKE’ – FNB Zambia CEO

The First National Bank – FNB Zambia has refuted claims that the Bank is closing its operations in Zambia after a ‘FAKE’ letter which has been circulated in various social media channels on the alleged closure of the Bank.

FNB Zambia Chief Executive Officer – CEO, Kapumpe Chola said the letter on the alleged closure of FNB Zambia is fake and the Bank has engaged relevant authority to help in establishing the source.

FNB CEO has confirmed that the Bank is well capitalized and remains committed to safeguarding is customer’s investment and funds.

She stated that FNB Zambia is the leading player in the financial sector in Zambia with the latest quarterly performance results recently published in March 2024.

“We have been notified and have received a fake letter of FNB Zambia alleged closure which is circulating on various social media channels. This letter is fake an we have engaged the relevant authorities to assist us to investigate the Source of the letter.” she said.

“Kindly note that FNB Cairo and Makeni branches are undergoing scheduled platform an technology enhancements on the 17th May 2024. Impacted Customers have been notified through the Bank’s official communication channels and are being ably routed to alternative Banking channels to aid them continue with their transactions.” According to a statement issued by FNB Zambia Head – Strategic Marketing and Communication, Kasali Kaingu,

“Our Employees are available to address concerns that may arise from the fake letter. Do not hesitate to contact us for any additional information or support.”

For any additional support or queries customers have been advised to direct all queries to the FNB contact centre line 362.