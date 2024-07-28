LEVY HOSPITAL DID NOT LEAVE SURGICAL BANDAGE IN PATIENT’S ABDOMEN – STATE



In a raging legal battle between a patient and government, the state has revealed Lusaka’s Levy Mwanawasa Hospital did not leave a surgical bandage in a patient’s abdomen during C-section delivery in January 2023.



In his response to a legal suit filed by the complainant Idah Lungu, Attorney General Mulilo Kabesha claims the surgery was done by an experienced surgeon who followed standard protocol of Caesarean and post-operative care.



In this matter, Ms. Lungu has sued the hospital for allegedly leaving a surgical bandage embedded within her abdomen during a C-section, hence demanding a One Million, Four Hundred Thousand Kwacha (K1.4 million) compensation.



Diamond Tv