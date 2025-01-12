LEVY NGOMA CONTINUES WITH STAKEHOLDER ENGAGEMENT IN EASTERN PROVINCE



January 11,2025



Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has embarked on a three-day working visit to Petauke District as part of his continued stakeholder engagement in Eastern Province.



The visit aims to deliver President Hakainde Hichilema’s message of goodwill to the region, inspect government programs, and foster collaboration with various stakeholders.



Mr. Ngoma is meeting political stakeholders, civil society organizations, traditional leaders, and citizens to discuss developmental priorities and address local concerns.





He is accompanied by Chief Political Specialist Chembo Kalala, Chipangali Constituency Member of Parliament Andrew Lubusha, and Chasefu Independent Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose.





Speaking during the visit, Mr. Ngoma reiterated the importance of inclusive governance and urged stakeholders to work collectively in driving the country’s development agenda.





The engagement has been widely praised by residents, who view it as a proactive effort by the government to bring leadership closer to the people and ensure transparency in its programs.



