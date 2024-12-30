LEVY NGOMA DATES EASTERN PROVINCE TO ENGAGE WITH DIFFERENT STAKEHOLDERS



December 29,2024



Eastern Province -Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, has commenced a three-day working visit to Eastern Province.



The visit aims to deliver President Hakainde Hichilema’s message of goodwill to the region, inspect government programs, and engage with political stakeholders, civil society, traditional leaders, and citizens.





This afternoon, Mr. Ngoma interacted with officials and residents of Mambwe District, addressing critical challenges faced by the community.



Delivering President Hichilema’s message, Mr. Ngoma reassured the people of the government’s commitment to ensuring that no Zambian faces starvation during the current period of famine.





He outlined key interventions, including the distribution of FRA maize, the expansion of the Social Cash Transfer program, and the implementation of the Cash for Work initiative.



Expressing gratitude for Mambwe District’s overwhelming support during the 2021 general elections, Mr. Ngoma acknowledged the district’s vote for the UPND President, Member of Parliament Peter Phiri, Council Chairperson, and 11 out of 15 ward councillors.





He encouraged continued support for President Hichilema’s vision and leadership.



Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, who welcomed Mr. Ngoma, commended the visit as a reflection of the administration’s dedication to understanding and addressing citizens’ needs.





Ncheka Ward Councillor also thanked the government for impactful initiatives, including the Constituency Development Fund, the Cash for Work program, and the enhanced Social Cash Transfer program.





He further praised the introduction of free education, which has significantly eased financial burdens on families.





Accompanying Mr. Ngoma was Chief Political Specialist Chembo Kalala, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, the UPND Provincial Chairperson, and other district and ward representatives.



