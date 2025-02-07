Levy Ngoma, the Mambala of the Week – Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Levy Ngoma, the Mambala of the Week



He is State House Special Assistant for Politics. He has misinterpreted this role to mean that he can participate in partisan politics actively taking to UPND pofiums, distributing cash, material and paraphernalia.





He is a public official on public salary yet he has assumed the role of UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda and Getrude Imenda.



He has taken upon himself to destroy the Patriotic Front and the Opposition.





The Petauke by-election exposed the worst in him as he threw about money, and material at all and sundry.





Our Mambala of the Week is Levy Joseph Ngoma.