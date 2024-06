Levy Ngoma’s lawyer , Chanza Sikazwe says his client did not participate in anyway in the alleged abduction of Petauke member of parliament Emmanuel Jay Banda.

DID YOU KNOW:

Former ZNBC Newscaster, Chanza Sikazwe is now lawyer for President HH’s political adviser, Levy Ngoma.

Mr. Sikazwe is currently a Newscaster for Prime Tv.



To others, he is also known as Reverend Chanza Sikazwe of Kingdom Purpose Christian Center in Lusaka.