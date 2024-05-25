Lewandowski sure to stay at Barcelona for the upcoming season

Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski has confirmed he will stay with the LaLiga club next season and is optimistic about winning “many titles” in the future.

Lewandowski, who transferred from Bayern Munich to Barça in 2022, has netted 58 goals in 94 appearances across all competitions since joining.

His contributions were pivotal in securing the team’s first league title since 2019 and the Spanish Super Cup in the 2022-23 season.

Even though Barcelona did not win any trophies this season, Lewandowski is eager to continue with the club and believes they can achieve significant success in the upcoming season.

“Of course, for me it is super clear. I want to win many titles with Barcelona and I am sure that next season we will be even stronger and we will also win titles,” Lewandowski told Mundo Deportivo when asked about rumours of a potential exit from the Catalan club.

“I always want the best, not just for me, but for my teammates and I am sure that this team will win titles next season because I see what we do each day.

For me that is what matters because this a club that I hold close to my heart and I want to give a lot for the team and the club.”

Barcelona’s season has been overshadowed by uncertainty regarding coach Xavi Hernández and the club’s financial difficulties, leading to speculation that they may need to sell players to alleviate their issues.

Among those rumored to be on the transfer list is Robert Lewandowski, the 2021 Ballon d’Or runner-up.

However, the 35-year-old striker has expressed his desire to remain with the team.

Barcelona will face Sevilla in their final game of the season on Sunday. Following this match, President Joan Laporta is scheduled to meet with Xavi to discuss the coach’s future at the club.