Lewis Hamilton opens up about struggling with depression since he was a teenager

Formula One racing star, Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he has struggled with his mental health “for much of his life”, and blames the pressure of motor racing and bullying that he suffered at school.

The seven-time Formula One world champion said in an interview with the Sunday Times that he has had depression since he was a teenager.

Hamilton, 39, said he had some “really difficult phases” during his 20s, and said his struggles with his mental health stemmed from being bullied at school and the pressure of racing.

The Briton, who has mixed raced parents, has previously said he experienced racism as a child growing up in Stevenage.

He told the Sunday Times: “When I was in my twenties I had some really difficult phases. I mean, I’ve struggled with mental health throughout my life.

“[I’ve had] depression. From a very early age, when I was, like, 13. I think it was the pressure of racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to.”

Asked during the interview if he has ever seen a therapist, Hamilton said: “I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn’t really helpful. I would like to find someone today.”

Hamilton, who will be moving to Ferrari at the end of the season following a highly successful 12 years at Mercedes, said he is currently in a “good place, physically and mentally”.

His contract with Ferrari means he is set to race into his 40s but Hamilton, who is single, said he would like to have a family.

“One day. I wouldn’t be able to do what I do to the level that I do it today with that. One of my best friends has just had a kid and I’m seeing how manic it is.

“And my nieces and nephew are a handful. There will be a time and a place for it, and I can’t wait for that part. But right now I have some work to do.”