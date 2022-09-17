Lewis Mosho Has Never Been A Patriotic Front Lawyer -PF

MOSHO HAS NEVER BEEN A PATRIOTIC FRONT LAWYER

“It’s a futile scheme to deregister the party”

LUSAKA- 17th September 2022

The Patriotic Front has expressed surprise by the maneuvers by Lusaka lawyer, Lewis Mosho.

The Patriotic Front has stated that Mr. Lewis Mosho has never been one of the lawyers of the party.

The party has written through the lawfirm, Tutwa S. Ngulube.

The party has requested Mr. Mosho to show;

1. Copy of retainer agreement.

2. Proof that he was ever hired.

3. Copy of Demand Letters to the Patriotic Front.

4. Copies of fee notes received by the Patriotic Front of any payments by the party.

Mosho has written to Ministry of Home Affairs claiming that he is owed K4million.

Mosho has called for the Ministry to deregister the Patriotic Front.