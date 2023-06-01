LGBTQ+ bill: Ugandan Students protest against President Biden

The students express their discontent with perceived external interference

Ugandan students representing at least 13 universities have taken to the streets in a demonstration outside the parliament, voicing their opposition to President Joe Biden and expressing their love for their country over what they perceive as interference from foreign entities.

The protesters passionately chanted, “We don’t want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money.”

The protest, organized by the students, served as a platform to express their discontent with perceived external interference, particularly in relation to what they view as attempts to impose Western values regarding LGBTQ+ rights onto Ugandan society. Demonstrators gathered in front of the parliament building, demanding attention and raising their voices against what they perceive as unwanted influence.

While the specific trigger for this protest is unclear, it comes at a time when Uganda has faced scrutiny from international bodies over its stance on LGBTQ+ rights.

The students’ strong assertion of national pride and resistance to perceived interference from external sources underline the ongoing tensions and divergent perspectives on this issue within the country.

The demonstrators, representing various universities, echoed their love for Uganda and emphasized their desire to prioritize their country’s interests over external financial support. Their chant, “We don’t want your pro-gay money,” aimed to convey a rejection of what they perceive as conditional aid tied to the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights.