By Koswe

LIBERAL PARTY LEADER SAKWIBA SIKOTA’S VICE PRESIDENT IS A GOVT WORKER

Sakwiba Sikota and his vice are in the night planning on how to bring down President Hakainde Hichilema’s UPND government while the duo share a government salary, allowances and government contracts.

Oho,, so this is Sakwiba’s vice president 🤣🤣… Chisala Chisha Kasakula boi,, how are you..? See how new dawn good is … Civil SERVANT at the same time Vice President of Opposition ULP..

Thanks to HH for this Freedom

-Koswe