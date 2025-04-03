“Liberation Day”.. as Trump announces tarriffs for the world.



President Donald Trump said the U.S. will put at least a 10% tariff on all goods coming into the U.S., with much higher tariffs for some of America’s closest trading partners, in a sweeping move that could revamp global trade and the U.S. economy.



Trump has claimed his expansive use of tariffs will cause factories to move production back to the U.S., ushering in a golden era for the U.S. economy.





But economists, investors and business executives warn that Trump’s tariff ambitions risk raising U.S. prices, slowing economic growth and tipping the United States into a recession. Stocks have been falling in the run-up to the announcement, with major market indexes having their worst start to a year since 2022