Liberian Married Man Stabs His Side Chick To Death For Dumping Him

A Liberian man is trending after he stabs his side chick to death in a fit of rage after dumping him.

Princess Zuo, a young Liberian woman, tragically lost her life in a horrific act of violence at the hands of Bill Jallah, a man she had once trusted and cared for.

The incident occurred in a public setting, shocking witnesses and the community. Despite attempts by his sister to prevent the attack, Princess Zuo succumbed to fatal injuries.



The Incident: A Story of Jealousy and Violence

Reports indicate that Princess Zuo was involved in a clandestine relationship with Bill Jallah, a married man. According to allegations, the relationship ended when Princess decided to move on, a decision that reportedly enraged Bill. On the fateful day, it is said that he invited her to meet after work, a meeting that turned deadly.

Community Reactions and Calls for Justice

The news of Princess Zuo’s death has sent shockwaves through the community. People are struggling to understand how a seemingly ordinary relationship could end in such a tragic manner. Witnesses and community members have expressed outrage, describing Bill Jallah as “heartless” and “an animal” for his actions.

Thanks to the efforts of bystanders, the authorities were able to apprehend Bill Jallah. He is currently in police custody, awaiting further legal proceedings. The community now demands justice for Princess Zuo, ensuring that her tragic death is not in vain.