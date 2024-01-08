Libya declares force majeure at oilfield amid protests

Libya’s state-owned energy firm has declared a state of force majeure at Al-Sharara oilfield after protests disrupted production at the facility.

Force majeure is a legal measure that exempts contractual parties from any obligations arising due to an event beyond their control, such as fighting or natural disasters.

The field, which had daily production of up to 300,000 barrels, was closed a few days ago following protests in the area, the National Oil Corporation (NOC) said in a statement.

“The closure has resulted in the suspension of crude oil supplies from the field to Zawiya terminal,” the oil company said.

The NOC did not elaborate on the protesters’ demands but said “negotiations are ongoing to resume production as soon as possible”.

Libya’s oil output has been frequently disrupted by social and political protests since the uprising against its former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.