Libyan minister meets Syrian officials on security issues

The Libyan State Minister for communications and political affairs arrived in Damascus on Saturday to hold meetings with new Syrian officials.

At the Al-Shaab Palace in Damascus, Libyan State Minister Walid Al-Lafi held talks with the Syrian HTS (Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham) leader Ahmad al-Sharaa.

After the meeting, Al-Lafi told reporters that he discussed with the Syrian new Syrian officials the military and security issues between the two countries.

“It was an important meeting, its importance is because of the timing and the cross files between Libya and Syria especially the military and security files and the consequences of the major events that took place in Syria on the region,” said Walid Al-Lafi.

Foreign and Arab officials are flocking to Syria after the toppling of the former Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government, pledging cooperation, and support for the reconstruction of the devastated country and the peaceful transition of power.