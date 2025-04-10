Licking a woman’s urinating organ is unbiblical – State



THE State has argued in the Constitutional Court that the court lacks jurisdiction to entertain the petition filed by prominent governance activist, Isaac Mwanza advocating for same sex marriages.





The State submitted that the act is not biblical and should not be entertained.



They further argued that when God created a man and a woman. He didn’t create a man and a man.



“The creation of man and woman and the fore purpose of sex is procreation. How can the scriptures be fulfilled if two men where allowed to have sex. Which parts are they going to you for creation,” the state submitted





“We are referring this Article 18(8) of the constitution, it is our submission that these sections have clearly defined the offence and the penalty prescribed thereby making these sections constitutional.”



“We further submit that these provisions prohibits a person engaging in carnal Knowledge with another who can be female with another female or males not doing sex the right way,” state said.





The state said the penal code of section 155(18) talks about sex between man and woman, performed in a right way meaning the penis should go into the woman’s vagina.



“What is unnatural is that the penis going behind (anus) or a man licking a woman’s vagina. Even when God created a man and a woman. He didn’t create a man and a man,” the submitted.





However, Mwanza is against the state’s application stating that the law does not indicate denying same sex relations.



Mwanza had petitioned the court challenging the constitutionality of Section 155 of the Penal Code, which criminalizes “carnal knowledge against the order of nature.”





He argued that the vague and ambiguous language of Section 155, which does not clearly define what constitutes acts “against the order of nature,” is unconstitutional as it violates the principle of legal certainty enshrined in the Zambian Constitution.





Mwanza alleged that the law is being used to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals, in contravention of the Constitution’s guarantee of equality and non-discrimination.





“What make sex unnatural between a man and a woman,is it the style?” He said.



Mwanza prayed that the court declares the said section as unconstitutional on the basis of reckless, over breath and ambiguity.





“The submission by the state makes our case even more correct that this law is vague, ambiguous and it was drafted in an overly broad manner.”





“We have challenged the law as contravening the constitution,that is not hypothetical. There is no hypothesis,” Mwanza submitted.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 10, 2025