To say Mukuni has died is a foolish lie, says Siachilubi

By Edwin Mbulo in Kazungula

LIES that senior chief Mukuni is dead are very dangerous, says Stanley Siachilubi.

On the evening of December 22, 2021 Mukuni was hopsitalised at Mpika’s Chilonga Mission Hospital.

On December 23, his wife Veronica, a nurse by profession, disclosed to The Mast the chief’s hospilisation.

“He is being managed well. We can’t complain,” Veronica said.

On December 29 she wrote: “Good morning Sir, the chief is recovering.”

Mukuni has since been discharged from the hospital.

Responding to rumours making rounds in Livingstone that he had died, Siachilubi, who is the Mwendambeli (Prime Minister) of the Mukuni Royal Establishment, said a chief’s death cannot be known by outsiders before the royal establishment was made aware.

“That is a very dangerous lie, such a thing cannot happen before us learning about it. It is only our enemies who wish us bad, but it is not true,” the visibly annoyed the Mwendambeli said.

Mwendambeli Siachilubi however, indicated that the traditional leader has not been well but “to say that he has died is a foolish lie”.