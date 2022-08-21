LIEUTENANT GENERAL COLIN BARRY ORDERS DEMOLITION OF ILLEGAL STRUCTURES AROUND AIRPORT SPACE

The Commander of Zambia Air Force (ZAF), Lieutenant General Colin Barry has initiated the process for the demolition of structures built within 500 meters of Airport Infrastructure across the country.

He stated that the existence of unauthorised civilian buildings around Airport space, which are simultaneously used as ZAF bases, is a national security threat, as official dignitaries use the airports dotted across the country daily.

He further emphasised that there is a need to reclaim land with illegal structures within 500 meters of airspace to avert compromising security around airports.

Source: ZNBC