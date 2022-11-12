LIFE IS MORE DIFFICULT IN ZAMBIA TODAY THAN ANY OTHER TIME IN RECENT HISTORY, MONDE LAMENTS

….says Government is failing to pay suppliers and contractors because they have been labeled PF

Lusaka…. Friday, November 11, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

You have leaders that maybe perceived as stingy and you have a government that is failing to deliver its promises, Patriotic Front (PF) party presidential hopeful Greyford Monde has said.

Hon Monde explained that there is no money in circulation because government is failing to pay contractors and suppliers in the name of “they are PF.”

The PF presidential hopeful said government ought to show people that they are not going to politicize matters.

He said this in an interview in Lusaka today.

“So this government is failing to deliver its services and when you ask the reason why people are not being paid money……Those suppliers, contractors, it’s because they are perceived to be PF. So you perceive a Zambian to be PF and you don’t want to pay them the monies they worked for. That is not correct. And I keep saying that we need to unify this country…. I think all of us are not even competing. What we are doing is to offer best services,” he said.

“So when you win, you have to be above board. That is what leadership requires. Show the people that you are not going to look at issues like a political affiliation, regionalism, you will not look at that. Look at Zambian as Zambians. So if you don’t pay suppliers and contractors, what that does is it affects the economy because there is no money in circulation now.”

And Hon Monde lamented that life in Zambia has become difficult than never before.

“Life is very difficult today than never before. Someone was telling me that now the economy is biting more than dogs. When I asked what do you mean? he said there are more cases of people bitten by the economy than by dogs,” he said.