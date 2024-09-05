Life was better under PF … UPND has failed across the board- Sean Tembo

Life was better under PF – Sean … UPND has failed across the board

By Chinoyi Chipulu and Esther Chisola

Patriots for Economic Progress (PEP) leader Sean Tembo says it is sad that Zambia might face surcharges next year for defaulting on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout loan.

And Tembo said life was better under the PF than it is under the UPND, saying the ruling party had failed across the board.

Zambia is among the 22 countries in the world set to be surcharged by the IMF next year for defaulting on their loan repayment, increasing the interest rates to three percent from one percent.

In an interview with Daily Revelation, Tembo said with this default, the country would be surcharged by the IMF, meaning the country would have to pay double its interest rate.

He said Zambia was supposed… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/life-was-better-under-pf-sean-upnd-has-failed-across-the-board/