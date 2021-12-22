LIFESTYLE AUDIT MOTION PASSES IN PARLIAMENT: PARTIAL FULFILMENT OF CAMPAIGN PROMISES.

With heavy resistance from PF MPs on the Motion urging the Government to introduce legislation on Lifestyle Audit, the Lifestyle Audit motion which may soon be law has been passed by majority vote in Parliament.

This lifestyle audit, if it made into law, will be also in line with the ruling party manifesto provision on page 16.

It is a tool to fight corruption, plunder and looting, abuse and misuse of public resources and measure for public integrity.

The opposition from the PF MPs, especially those returning ones or those who were public officers before being MPs to the life style audit motion just passed by the House, is understandable.

Why are our representatives and others afraid of undergoing lifestyle audits including disclosure of assets and liabilities?

We need lifestyle audits and disclosure of assets and liabilities for all those handling public funds and other resources avoid looting and plunder.

Bravo to those who sponsored this Lifestyle Audit Motion and also those who supported it.

However, lifestyle audit laws require responsibility and self discipline from those who be mandated to enforce it not to use it as a tool for harassing political opponents.

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi