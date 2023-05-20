LIFT LUNGU’S IMMUNITY INSTEAD OF CONVERSING ABOUT CRIME, TIZ CHALLENGES HICHILEMA

Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) executive director Maurice Nyambe has told President Hakainde Hichilema to submit a report to the National Assembly on the alleged crimes committed by his predecessor Edgar Lungu and follow that up by lifting his immunity.

Addressing the media yesterday, President Hakainde Hichilema indicated that he and former president Edgar Lungu talk but what is said to the public is different, saying “there were crimes that were committed before and conversations took place on how to treat those issues within the law.”

But speaking with Daily Revelation, Nyambe wondered why the President should be having conversations about crimes Lungu allegedly committed instead of having the matters investigated, arguing that it is not President Hichilema’s job to investigate or make follow ups on crimes committed, even if those committed by his predecessor.

He said TIZ is of the view that the President has a duty and obligation to allow law enforcement agencies to investigate any crimes that the former president might have committed.

"We took note of the President's comments, and are concerned by their implications. For starters, if the President believes that the former president committed some crimes, we do not see the reason why he should be having conversations with him about those crimes. It is not the President's job to…