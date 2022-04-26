LIFT THE OATH OF SECRECY OF DPP SO SHE CAN CLEAR HERSELF TOO – TAYALI

The opposition Economic and Equity party leader Chilufya Tayali has challenged President Hakainde Hichilema to lift the oath of secrecy for the director of public prosecution Lillian Siyuni and accord her an opportunity to tell the nation her side of the story.

Mr. Tayali notes that all concerned parties in the matter of the d-p-p having granted immunity to the former Konkola copper mines provisional liquidator Milingo Lungu has exonerated themselves by voicing out their side of the story.

Speaking at a media briefing Mr. Tayali says if President Hichilema is a man of honor and truth he must lift the oath of secrecy of the DPP for now and allow Ms. Siyuni to tell the nation her side of the story just as everyone who was allegedly involved did.

QTVNEWS