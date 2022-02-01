LIGHTNING STRIKES ITS FOURTH VICTIM IN KALUMBILA

BARELY 72 hours after claiming three lives, lightning has again killed another person in Kalumbila district, North-Western province.

North-Western province deputy commissioner of Police, Fred Mulenga, has confirmed and identifies the deceased as Robson Chimba of Kasongo village in Lumwana East.

Dr Mulenga said in a statement that the incident happened at Kasongo village area in Lumwana East in Kalumbila district on Monday.

The incident was reported by a cousin to the deceased Eric Kashito of Manyama compound in Kalumbila.

“The matter was reported…by Kashito Eric aged 38 years of Manyama compound in Kalumbila district who reported that his cousin, Robson Chimba of Kasongo village in Lumwana East area suddenly died after being struck by lightning,” Dr Mulenge said.

He also explained that police visited the scene and found the body of the deceased in a worn state adding that the ground at which the deceased was struck was slightly split.

Facts are that the deceased met his fate as he was trying to get in an outside kitchen when it started raining.

“Facts gathered from the wife namely Rosemary Kyamalo aged 38 years old are that the deceased person was cutting a plank under a tree when it suddenly started raining and as he was moving to his village kitchen (charlet) he was suddenly struck by lightning,” he said.

He said no foul play was suspected.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at Lumwana first level hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem and burial, reports ZANIS.