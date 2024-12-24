Lil Durk Allegedly Violates Jail Rules as He Awaits Murder-For-Hire Trial

Chicago rapper Lil Durk, awaiting trial on murder-for-hire charges, has allegedly been breaking jail rules while held at a California detention center.

A video released by Law & Crime revealed new insights into why the rapper was denied bond, including claims that he has a history of criminal behavior and interference. More concerning, however, is the revelation that Durk has repeatedly violated phone policies at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Los Angeles.

Despite being instructed not to engage in three-way calls, the brief alleges that Durk misused the phone system to make these unauthorized calls, raising further concerns about his conduct behind bars. The legal arguments presented at a December 12 hearing led to the judge siding with the prosecution, rejecting Durk’s request for bond.

Prosecutors have also presented evidence connecting Durk to the killing of Stephon Mack, a suspected Chicago gang leader. This case is separate from the ongoing trial for his murder-for-hire charges.

According to recently unsealed court documents, Durk is believed to have funded the January 2022 shooting death of Mack, allegedly seeking revenge for the 2021 murder of his brother, Dontay “DThang” Banks.

While Durk has not been charged in connection with Mack’s death, federal agents assert that he offered money for the killings of people tied to the Gangster Disciples, including those responsible for his brother’s murder.

The investigation into Mack’s death continues, though two individuals—Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell—were charged earlier this year for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire about the incident.