Lil Durk Implicated In Killing Of Chicago Gangster

Lil Durk has been linked to the killing of an alleged Chicago gang leader, shortly after being charged with murder-for-hire over a separate slaying in Los Angeles.

Newly unsealed court documents claim the rapper (real name Durk Banks) funded the January 2022 shooting death of Stephon Mack, the alleged leader of the Smashville faction of the Gangster Disciples.

The killing is believed to have been payback for the murder of Durk’s brother Dontay “DThang” Banks, who was shot to death outside a nightclub in Harvey, Illinois in 2021.

“Lil Durk was and still is offering money for people to kill those responsible for his brother’s murder, and more specifically, offering to pay money for any Gangster Disciple that is killed,” a federal agent wrote in the filing, which was submitted in April 2023 but unsealed on Wednesday (December 11).

Durk has not been charged in connection with Mack’s murder, although police sources told the Chicago Tribune that an investigation is still ongoing.

Two men, Anthony Montgomery-Wilson and Preston Powell, were charged earlier this year with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire in Mack’s killing.