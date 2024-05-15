Lil Meech Brings His Mother and Grandmother to a Strip Club for Mother’s Day

While most kids took their moms out to brunch for Mother’s Day, Lil Meech had other plans.

The BMF actor took his mom and grandma to the strip club—and not just any strip club, but Atlanta’s infamous Magic City. Meech posted clips of the outing to his Instagram, which shows his mother and grandmother sitting down, surrounded by a few dancers who were shaking ass to Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar’s song, “Like That.”

“Happy Mothers Day to My Queens,” Meech wrote.

While Meech’s mom was having fun throwing handfuls of one-dollar bills at the dancers, his grandma appeared to be slightly aloof, sipping her drink and wearing sunglasses. According to TMZ, Meech’s sister was also in attendance.

Meech’s grandma, Lucille, also apparently stars in BMF as a devout churchgoer, so seeing her in such a setting is particularly interesting—something that Meech’s followers pointed out in the comments.

The 24-year-old also might reunite with his father soon. In March, he shared just how excited he is to see Big Meech, who’s been incarcerated since Lil Meech was five years old.

“We definitely want to make up that time that we missed together,” he said on the red carpet of the season three premiere of BMF. “We missed a lot of time growing up. You know I miss my father growing up.”

The Black Mafia Family co-founder reportedly might be released by 2025. He was first handed a 30-year sentence in 2008, which was later reduced to 20 years.