Lil Tjay Claims Offset Is ‘Broke’ & Owes Him $10K Due To Gambling Addiction

Lil Tjay has aired out Offset‘s alleged dirty laundry, accusing the Migos rapper of being “broke” and struggling with a gambling addiction.

Speaking on a Twitch stream on Wednesday (January 8) Tjay claimed that he ran into Offset at a casino and witnessed him begging people for money in a “panic” after going on a losing streak.

“Why I diss Offset? Offset is broke. I’ll tell y’all a true story: I seen the n-gga in the casino. He was popped, he was panicking. He was asking random people for Cash Apps. He was broke.”

The Bronx native continued: “I don’t know what happened, nobody was answering his phone calls. He was trying to run up, chasing, chasing, chasing. He must have a gambling addiction.”

Tjay then claimed that he loaned Offset $5,000 and that Cardi B‘s estranged husband secured loans from other people at the casino.

He said that he gave ‘Set a further $5,000 but has yet to see any of the cash paid back: “I see like 13 bands in loans. I don’t know who got paid back that day. This n-gga’s ducked me for so long, boy. Mind you, I’m 23 and this is ‘raindrop, drop-top,’ Cardi B’s husband.”

Lil Tjay’s comments come shortly after alleged messages between himself and Offset leaked online, in which he threatened to “smack” the Migos member for failing to repay the $10,000 debt.

“Wyaaaaaaaa ngl ima smack the whole shit out you,” Tjay warned ‘Set in an Instagram DM.

“[L]ol huh u joking rightJ. ust seen this pop up u gotta be the wrong n-gga u texting boy I’ll smoke you,” the “Ric Flair Drip” hitmaker angrily replied.

“U barely lived already who tf you think you talking too n-gga. U gotta be talking to the wrong n-gga. I’m in Newyork right now. Come smack me lil boy.”