Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae Carter Defends Him After Fans Clown His “SNL” 50 Performance

Lil Wayne’s daughter, Reginae Carter, has voiced her displeasure at fans of her father, after his performance at the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live which recently hosted a grand celebration of its 50th anniversary.

The New Orleans legend was one of many musical guests who appeared for this extravaganza, joining The Roots for a rendition of “Mrs. Officer.” His daughter Reginae took to the replies of an SNL 50 clip on Instagram and blasted haters who made fun of her father as he performed on stage.

“Yall are some d riders!” Reginae Carter commented under a video of Lil Wayne’s Saturday Night Live 50th anniversary performance. “My dad been having fun performing for years! He is truly himself when he hit the stage. Go play with yall mf kids… He collected a check after this… What yall get for hating? Not a damn thing!”

Predictably, this somewhat reminded fans of the Lil Wayne Super Bowl debate, as many fans questioned whether or not Tunechi should’ve replaced Kendrick Lamar as the halftime show performer in New Orleans this year.

Per an earlier report, The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Roc Nation, Desiree Perez, has in a recent interview, revealed why Kendrick Lamar was picked to headline the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In September of last year, it was announced that Kendrick Lamar would be headlining the upcoming Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show in New Orleans. The news quickly sparked mixed reactions from social media users.

While some were eager to hear that Kendrick would be performing, and thought the choice made sense, others were outraged. Many believe that the opportunity should have gone to New Orleans native, Lil Wayne instead, and Wayne himself later admitted that he felt snubbed.

Desiree Perez has revealed that Lil Wayne wasn’t off the table. She explained that she didn’t choose the artist, but believed that there was consideration for him.