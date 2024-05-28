Lil Wayne’s Son Names Him As GOAT; Names His Successor

lil Wayne, synonymous with rap greatness, has influenced many, including his son, Lil Novi. In a recent chat with Flophouse Atlanta, Lil Novi, born Neal, shared his perspective on the greatest rapper ever.

Unsurprisingly, he named his father but also mentioned Playboi Carti as the modern-day equivalent of Lil Wayne.

Neal, following in his Lil Wayne’s footsteps, is carving out his path in the music industry. However, his musical endeavors have elicited mixed reactions from fans.

In March, the 14-year-old shared a snippet of a new song on Instagram, showcasing his unique style inspired by artists like Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, and Yeat.

The track, featuring distorted high-pitched vocals over a bass-heavy beat, hinted at themes of drug use and sex.

As the clip circulated online, it sparked a debate among fans. Some criticized Neal, questioning how the son of a rap legend could produce such music. Others, however, were more forgiving, expressing optimism about his future in music.

However there hasn’t been a public statement from Lil Wayne regarding his son Neal’s musical aspirations. Lil Wayne has, however, always been supportive of his children’s endeavors

Born in November 2009, Neal is the product of the rapper’s intermittent relationship with singer Nivea. The couple, who were engaged in the early 2000s, had their only child together after rekindling their relationship years later. They eventually parted ways in 2010.

Lil Wayne, the Young Money boss, has three other children: Reginae, 25; Dwayne Carter III, 15; and Kameron, 14.