Losing Munali candidate rescinds decision to divorce hubby

By Mwaka Ndawa

LOSING independent candidate for Munali Constituency in last year’s election Lillian Mutambo has rescinded the decision to divorce her husband, Stephen Mukalula.

This is according to a notice of discontinuance filed before the Lusaka High Court.

“Take notice that the petitioner herein wholly discontinues this matter against the respondent,” read the notice.

According to her petition for dissolution of marriage, Mutambo wanted to split up with her husband on reasons that he had behaved unreasonably and she could not continue living with him.

Mutambo, a social worker, said her and Mukalula a businessman, tied the knot at the office of the registrar at Lusaka Civic Centre on September 14, 2005.

She said after the celebration of their marriage the couple last lived together as husband and wife at House No. 691/14 Kasupe road, Lusaka West.

Mutambo said there was one child of the family born on December 9, 2003 and that there was one child born to Mukalula who is known to her.

“The petitioner and the respondent have lived apart for a continuous period of six years from 2014 to 2019,” said Mutambo.

She prayed to the court that the marriage be dissolved and that she should be granted custody of their son with liberal access to Mukalula.

Mutambo also demanded that Mukalula continued to pay for her maintenance after their divorce.

However, the US-based politician has opted to cling on to her failing marriage by abandoning the divorce proceedings.