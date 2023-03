Lillian Mutambo has gone for Kidist just a day after she condemned Mwizukanji for copying what her Ex Yo Maps and Wife does..

Well, Kidist was forced to respond because she was mentioned to be faking her love for Bukata Yo Maps’ daughter with Mwizukanji

This triggered anger in Lilian Mutambo and she dropped a bomb on her..

See her response

Mrs To Maps responded and the beef continues